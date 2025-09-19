Bihar’s Young Girl Aiming To Become The First Woman Grandmaster Of Bihar
Bihar’s Marium Fatima recently achieved the International Chess Federation (FIDE) women’s International Master norm.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Every individual can bring the place they live to the attention of the world. When it comes to Chess, India is already one of the top nations and the majority of the Indian Grandmasters like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. Tamil Nadu is continuously producing quality chess players, but Marium Fatima of Bihar is establishing her state in India’s sporting landscape.
Muzaffarpur's Marium Fatima has achieved the International Chess Federation (FIDE) women’s International Master norm. With this, her rating has reached 2100. Mariam became the first female player from Bihar to achieve this distinction.
Mariam Fatima, originally from Chandwara Jamiran Gachi in Muzaffarpur, recently performed brilliantly at the Barbera del Valles Open Chess Championship held in Barcelona, Spain. Her rating points increased in this tournament, and based on this performance, she received recognition from FIDE.
All Bihar Chess Association Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Joint Secretary Nandkishore Srivastava, Muzaffarpur Chess Association President Vinay Kumar, Secretary Himanshu Kumar, Vice President Aabhas Kumar, Treasurer Abhijeet Kumar, and other officials expressed their happiness over Mariam's success. They all said that Mariam has brought glory not only to Bihar but to the entire country.
Mariam Fatima gave the credit for her success to her parents and the officials of the Bihar Chess Association. She said her next goal is to achieve the Grandmaster norm, which requires reaching a rating of 2400. She also added that there is currently no Grand Master from Bihar, and she wants to become the first player from Bihar to achieve the distinction and inspire budding youngsters. Mariam also predicted that Bihar will establish its own identity in chess at the national and international levels in the upcoming years.
There are eight women grandmasters from India so far, and Mariam aims to become the ninth one for the country.