Bihar’s Young Girl Aiming To Become The First Woman Grandmaster Of Bihar

Hyderabad: Every individual can bring the place they live to the attention of the world. When it comes to Chess, India is already one of the top nations and the majority of the Indian Grandmasters like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. Tamil Nadu is continuously producing quality chess players, but Marium Fatima of Bihar is establishing her state in India’s sporting landscape.

Muzaffarpur's Marium Fatima has achieved the International Chess Federation (FIDE) women’s International Master norm. With this, her rating has reached 2100. Mariam became the first female player from Bihar to achieve this distinction.

Mariam Fatima, originally from Chandwara Jamiran Gachi in Muzaffarpur, recently performed brilliantly at the Barbera del Valles Open Chess Championship held in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Her rating points increased in this tournament, and based on this performance, she received recognition from FIDE.