Marcus Stoinis Announces Shock Retirement; Big Blow To Australia Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis drew curtains on his ODI career with an immediate effect on Thursday ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, he will continue to represent the country in the T20Is.

Stoinis was a part of the 15-member preliminary squad announced by Cricket Australia for the Champions Trophy. However, with him retiring from the format, the all-rounder’s name on the roster will be replaced in the final squad which is to be named on February 12.

The 35-year-old all-rounder was part of the Durban Super Giants in the ongoing South African T20 franchise tournament. The 35-year-old reportedly sustained a mild hamstring injury while bowling in the recent days.

Stoinis took the decision with a focus on the T20 format where he plays league cricket and also represents the national side.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold," Stoinis said today.

"Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career.”

"I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan."

Stoinis was named Player of the Year at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. Stoinis made his international debut in 2015 in the series against England. He has played 71 ODIs for Australia, scoring 1495 runs while taking 48 wickets. He was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup winning Australian team. He scored 87 runs and picked four wickets with the ball.