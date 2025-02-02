ETV Bharat / sports

Marcus Rashford Likely To Sign For Aston Villa On Loan Deal From Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is all set to transfer from Manchester United to Aston Villa on a loan deal.

Marcus Rashford Transfer News
File Photo: Marcus Rashford (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: The January transfer window in English football is very active currently and a number of renowned football players are on the list of transfers. Marcus Rashford is another name to be added to the list of such transfers as he is set to move from Manchester United to Aston Villa according to media reports. Also, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed the claim saying that more than 70 % of the salary will be covered by Villa according to the loan deal.

The deal includes a buy option clause worth £40m which is also a part of the contract with potential three and a half year deal to follow. The medical for the same is scheduled for Sunday.

After playing for the ‘Red Devils’ for the most part of his career, he found himself out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim. Despite playing a key role in the side, Rashford hasn’t played the last 12 matches under the management of Amorim.

The 27-year-old earns around £350,000 per week at Manchester United currently. His contract with Manchester United runs until 2028. The whole package includes performance-based bonuses which are connected with the club’s progress in European Competitions and Champions League.

Rashford’s last appearance for United in the English Premier League came was on December 7 when the club conceded a defeat against Notttingham Forest and made his last appearance in the Europa League on December 12.

The team is going through a rough patch in the ongoing season of the English Premier League. The team is placed in the 12th position with 29 points so far and their tournament campaign included 10 defeats.

