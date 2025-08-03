ETV Bharat / sports

Marcelo Rios - The Only Male In Open Era To Achieve This Unique Feat

Marcelo Rios was the only player in the Open Era to be World No.1 and still not win any Grand Slam in his career

Marcelo Rios only male player in open era to be world no.1 without winning any grand slam
File Photo: Marcelo Rios (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 3, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Being placed at a higher position in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings is a thing of prestige for any male Tennis player. He rises the ladder in the rankings by winning multiple tournaments, including the Grand Slam wins. Some of them win grand slams after climbing to the top of the rankings. In short, every World No.1 player in the open era has won at least a single tennis major. However, Marcelo Ríos from Chile is an exception to the norm, and he is the only player in the open era to be world no.1 in ATP rankings without winning any Grand Slam.

The only player to be world no.1 without winning any Grand Slam

The Chilean was the second player, after Ivan Lendl, to reach world no.1 without winning any major title. However, Lendl went on to win eight major titles, while Rios ended his professional career without a Grand Slam singles title.

The Chilean had an impressive career, which included 18 18 career titles, but never managed to lift one of the four major trophies in the tournament. His impressive resume included five victories at Masters 1000 events and 13 finals.

Marcelo Rios only male player in open era to be world no.1 without winning any grand slam
File Photo: Marcelo Rios (Getty Images)

The Chilean spent six weeks at no.1, but his best performance came in the 1998 Australian Open when he reached the final but lost against Petr Korda in straight sets.

This was the only instance when he made it to the final of any slam and the solitary time when he made it past the last eight of a slam. His career also includes five quarter-final defeats.

Marcelo Rios only male player in open era to be world no.1 without winning any grand slam
File Photo: Marcelo Rios (Getty Images)

How does winning a grand slam boost ATP rankings of a player?

Grand Slam tournaments boost ATP rankings of players as they have a value of 2000 points, which is the highest allocation in the ATP system. This contrasts with other competitions like the Masters 1000s, which award winners 1000 points.

Notable mention: Ivan Lendl

Lendl held the world No. 1 rankings for 157 consecutive weeks, but importantly, he climbed to the spot even before winning any major slam in his career. He was a dominant force in Tennis during the Open era, particularly during the 1980s. He won two Australian Open titles (1989,1990), French Open (1984,1986 and 1987) and US Open (1985, 1986, and 1987).

Hyderabad: Being placed at a higher position in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings is a thing of prestige for any male Tennis player. He rises the ladder in the rankings by winning multiple tournaments, including the Grand Slam wins. Some of them win grand slams after climbing to the top of the rankings. In short, every World No.1 player in the open era has won at least a single tennis major. However, Marcelo Ríos from Chile is an exception to the norm, and he is the only player in the open era to be world no.1 in ATP rankings without winning any Grand Slam.

The only player to be world no.1 without winning any Grand Slam

The Chilean was the second player, after Ivan Lendl, to reach world no.1 without winning any major title. However, Lendl went on to win eight major titles, while Rios ended his professional career without a Grand Slam singles title.

The Chilean had an impressive career, which included 18 18 career titles, but never managed to lift one of the four major trophies in the tournament. His impressive resume included five victories at Masters 1000 events and 13 finals.

Marcelo Rios only male player in open era to be world no.1 without winning any grand slam
File Photo: Marcelo Rios (Getty Images)

The Chilean spent six weeks at no.1, but his best performance came in the 1998 Australian Open when he reached the final but lost against Petr Korda in straight sets.

This was the only instance when he made it to the final of any slam and the solitary time when he made it past the last eight of a slam. His career also includes five quarter-final defeats.

Marcelo Rios only male player in open era to be world no.1 without winning any grand slam
File Photo: Marcelo Rios (Getty Images)

How does winning a grand slam boost ATP rankings of a player?

Grand Slam tournaments boost ATP rankings of players as they have a value of 2000 points, which is the highest allocation in the ATP system. This contrasts with other competitions like the Masters 1000s, which award winners 1000 points.

Notable mention: Ivan Lendl

Lendl held the world No. 1 rankings for 157 consecutive weeks, but importantly, he climbed to the spot even before winning any major slam in his career. He was a dominant force in Tennis during the Open era, particularly during the 1980s. He won two Australian Open titles (1989,1990), French Open (1984,1986 and 1987) and US Open (1985, 1986, and 1987).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TENNIS RECORDSMARCELO RIOS OPEN ERATENNIS GRAND SLAMSMARCELO RIOS GRAND SLAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.