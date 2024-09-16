ETV Bharat / sports

Manu Bhaker Reacts As Neeraj Chopra Fails To Clinch Diamond League Title

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

India's star shooter Manu Bhaker, who clinched a couple of bronze medals in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his brilliant performances in the 2024 season and wished him a speedy recovery.

Collage: Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra (AP)

Hyderabad: India's double Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker on Monday reacted to 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra's latest social media post where he revealed that he competed in the Diamond League Final in Brussels with a broken hand.

Neeraj finished second as he missed out on the top spot for the second year on the trot. Neeraj took to his ‘X’ handle and a day after the final, he uploaded the image of the X-ray of his left hand which showed a fracture on his ring finger.

"As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more. On Monday, I injured myself in practice and X-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," Neeraj wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go. I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025," he added.

Reacting to his post, Manu Bhaker congratulated the Indian athlete and wished him a speedy recovery from the injury. "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on a fantastic season in 2024. Wishing you a speedy recovery and more success in the coming years," Manu Bhaker wrote, reacting to Neeraj's post.

Notably, the 26-year-old registered his best attempt at 87.86 metres while Peters Anderson of Grenada produced the winning throw of 87.87 metres in the event.

