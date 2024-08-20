'Vinesh Phogat Is Fighter': Manu Bhaker Praises Indian Wrestler

Chennai: At a private educational institution in Nolambur, Chennai, a felicitation ceremony was held for the Indian athlete Manu Bhaker, who won 2 bronze medals in shooting in the recently concluded Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker was given an incentive of 2 crores 7 lakh rupees by the institution on behalf of the students. Manu Bhaker answered the questions directed at her by the students during the felicitation ceremony and also expressed her joyous mood by showcasing some dance skills.

Manu also reflected on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics

"She (Vinesh) is like an older sister to me, I have a lot of respect for her and she is older than me. I have always seen her as a fighter. she is capable of overcoming all difficulties. I have seen her recover. She will continue to improve," she stated.

'We should not give up even if we fail. I started participating in competitions during my school days. We need support first at home and then at school, which I got. In general, There are many job opportunities, not only for doctors, engineers but there are many job opportunities beyond that, especially in the field of sports, those who want to travel around the world should choose the field of sports, I have travelled half the world," she stated during the interaction.

Manu was also seen dancing to Bollywood music along with the students.

Manu also advised youngsters that they shouldn't get demotivated because of their failures and should learn from them instead.

"Never be ashamed of our background, it doesn't matter where we come from, I don't speak English, and I didn't know many things, but I learned later. I was very nervous when I participated in the Tokyo Olympics. I had no self-confidence. At some point, it had to be abandoned and won. I have been able to succeed only because of many failures," she added.

"The contribution of my family, coach, Sports Development Authority of India and others was the biggest reason for our country to win a medal. There is still a long way to go."