Manu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year After Paris Olympic Triumph

Hyderabad: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker received the BBC Sportswoman of the Year after an impressive campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, where she bagged two bronze medals. The stellar performances from the 22-year-old established her status as one of the elite sporting talents in the country. She became the first Indian shooter to win multiple medals at a single Olympics. Also, she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal.

Manu Bhaker emerged as the winner of the award from a pretty strong field of nominees for the prestigious award. The other contenders for the honour were golfer Aditi Ashok, para-shooter Avani Lekhara, India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Bhaker’s podium finish in the Paris Olympics was a significant milestone in the history of the Indian shooting. She put an end to the 12-year medal drought faced by the country in the Olympic shooting. She won a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event and 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. India won a total of six medals in the Paris Games.

Swapnil Kusale won a bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle three positions. Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver in the men’s javelin throw while the Indian men’s hockey team secured a bronze in the Paris Games. Aman Sehrawat earned a bronze in the men’s 57 kg freestyle.

After her heroics, Bhaker was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the sports ministry. The 22-year-old has already established herself as one of the sporting stars in the Indian shooting.