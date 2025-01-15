ETV Bharat / sports

Manu Bhaker Likely To Get 'Damaged' Paris Olympics Medals Replaced

Hyderabad: India's star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her two Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced by identical models after her name featured in the list of the large group of athletes who have complained that their medals have already deteriorated.

A lot of athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn-out medals on social media in recent times.

After receiving many complaints about the medals' colour deterioration, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the damaged medals would be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint) and engraved in an identical way to the originals.

The iron pieces embedded in the centre of each Olympic medal weigh 18 grams (approximately two-thirds of an ounce). The French State Mint, also known as Monnaie de Paris, is a state-owned company responsible for minting coins and currency for France.