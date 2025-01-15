Manu Bhaker Likely To Get 'Damaged' Paris Olympics Medals Replaced

Hyderabad: India's star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her two Paris Olympics bronze medals replaced by identical models after her name featured in the list of the large group of athletes who have complained that their medals have already deteriorated.
A lot of athletes from across the world have also posted pictures of their worn-out medals on social media in recent times.
After receiving many complaints about the medals' colour deterioration, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the damaged medals would be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint) and engraved in an identical way to the originals.
The iron pieces embedded in the centre of each Olympic medal weigh 18 grams (approximately two-thirds of an ounce). The French State Mint, also known as Monnaie de Paris, is a state-owned company responsible for minting coins and currency for France.
All damaged and defective medals will be replaced in the coming weeks, as the Paris Olympics organizing committee collaborates closely with the Monnaie de Paris. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris feature pieces from the iconic Eiffel Tower.
A total of 5,084 gold, silver, and bronze medals for the Paris 2024 Games were designed by the luxury jewellery and watch firm Chaumet, which is part of the LVMH conglomerate and produced by Monnaie de Paris.
Bhaker is the first Indian athlete since Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. She opened India's medal account at the Games by securing a bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first female marksman from the country to win an Olympic medal. Not only this, the 22-year-old then partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, becoming the first Indian pair to achieve an incredible feat.