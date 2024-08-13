ETV Bharat / sports

Star Shooter Manu Bhaker’s Father Breaks Silence Around The Rumours Of Her Marriage With Neeraj Chopra

Hyderabad: Manu Bhaker stole the limelight with her magnificent performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian shooter won three bronze medals in the Paris Games. However, even after the conclusion of the Olympics 2024, Manu is the topic of discussion among the sports fraternity. The reason behind the discussion is a video of her and Neeraj Chopra going viral on the internet in which both athletes are seen interacting with each other.

Video of Neeraj and Manu’s Monther goes viral

The video of Manu and Neeraj having a candid interaction has triggered a discussion on social media around the marriage of both athletes. One more video, in which Neeraj is interacting with Manyu’s mother has further stretched the discussion with netizens saying that both of them are going to get married for sure.

Manu’s father Ram Kishan breaks the silence

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ram Kishan dismissed all the rumours saying Manu is too young right now for the marriage.