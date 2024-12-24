ETV Bharat / sports

“I Regret Putting Her In Sports Of Shooting,” Manu Bhaker’s Dad Reacts After Her Khel Ratna Nominations’ Snub

Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker has said that he regrets putting Manu Bhaker in the sport of shooting.

File Photo: Manu Bhaker (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: Double Olympic medalist and Indian star shooter Manu Bhaker has become the talking point in the sporting fraternity as she was snubbed from the Khel Ratna nominations according to some media reports. The reports also claimed that the officials from the Sports Ministry claimed that the Indian shooter didn’t apply for the award. A 12-member committee with retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramam did not recommend the shooter’s name for the prestigious award.

However, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker has hit out at the nominations and expressed his disappointment over Bhaker not being named in the nominations.

"I regret putting her in the sport of shooting. I should have instead made her a cricketer. Then, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition, no one has ever done that. What else do you expect my child to do for the country? The government must recognise her efforts," Manu Bhaker's father said in an interview with Times of India.

Earlier, Manu's Parents had claimed that they had sent her a nomination for the prestigious award but got no response for the same.

Manu Bhaker produced an impressive performance in the Paris Olympics securing two podium finishes in the French capital. She earned a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and she won another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed 10m pistol event. Also, she became the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic edition.

