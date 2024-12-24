ETV Bharat / sports

“I Regret Putting Her In Sports Of Shooting,” Manu Bhaker’s Dad Reacts After Her Khel Ratna Nominations’ Snub

Hyderabad: Double Olympic medalist and Indian star shooter Manu Bhaker has become the talking point in the sporting fraternity as she was snubbed from the Khel Ratna nominations according to some media reports. The reports also claimed that the officials from the Sports Ministry claimed that the Indian shooter didn’t apply for the award. A 12-member committee with retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramam did not recommend the shooter’s name for the prestigious award.

However, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker has hit out at the nominations and expressed his disappointment over Bhaker not being named in the nominations.

"I regret putting her in the sport of shooting. I should have instead made her a cricketer. Then, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition, no one has ever done that. What else do you expect my child to do for the country? The government must recognise her efforts," Manu Bhaker's father said in an interview with Times of India.