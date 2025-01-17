ETV Bharat / sports

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Receive Khel Ratna As President Murmu Honours Sports Icons

New Delhi: World Chess champion Gukesh D, Paris Olympics double medalist - Manu Bhaker (shooting), Olympics Bronze-winning hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kuma received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, January 17, 2025.

National Sports Awards (NSA) are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the previous four years.

Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion after outclassing China's Ding Liren in the title battle in Singapore. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to win twin medals in a single edition of the Games in Paris, following a double bronze in the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Singh led India to their second successive Olympic bronze medal in men's hockey while Praveen bagged gold in the high jump T64 in the Paralympics.