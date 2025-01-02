Manu Bhaker And D Gukesh To Be Conferred With Khel Ratna Awards

Hyderabad: Double-Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympian Praveen Kumar are to be honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on January 17. President of India, Droupadi Murmu will honour the players with the award in a ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Sports ministry made the announcement through their ‘X’ handle.

"Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches, university and entity," the ministry said in a statement

The sports ministry also revealed the list of Arjuna Awardees which includes 32 athletes with the inclusion of 17 para-athletes.

There was a lot of talk around Manu's nomination for the Khel Ratna awards as some media reports claimed that she was snubbed from the nominations. However, the star Indian shooter later stated there was some lapse on her part while filing the nomination and it is being corrected.

Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition bagging bronze in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team as well. Harmanpreet captained the Indian hockey team to bronze medal in the 2024 Olympics.

18-year-old Gukesh became the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship recently and also played a key role in helping Indian team to win a gold medal in the Chess Olympiad.

