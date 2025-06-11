ETV Bharat / sports

Manolo Marquez Likely To Request AIFF To Remove Him As Indian Head Coach

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s football team is going through turbulent times and they lost the Asian Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on Tuesday. The team has been struggling since the start of the 2024, managing to win only one match out of 16 they played so far. The things seemed to have reached a tipping point now as India suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against much lower-ranked Hong Kong side on Tuesday.

Marquez is facing a lot of opposition from the fans with the national side facing a streak of defeats. The Indian team has now played three games in a row without any goals - Bangladesh, Thailand, and now Hong Kong.

India's chances to qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup are now hanging by a thread. His move to bench Sunil Chhetri against Hong Kong has been critisized by many. According to the media reports, the Indian football coach Marquez is contemplating resigning from his role after being appointed in July 2024.

However, a AIFF source has claimed that Maruqez hasn’t given anything in writing to the federation yet.

"We have not got any request in writing from Manolo that he wants to leave from the job. We can apply our mind only after he informs us what he wants," explained the source further.