ETV Bharat / sports

Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra Defeats World Number 14 Nina Mittelham To Enter Quarterfinal

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

Manika Batra beat world no. 14 in Singapore Smash
File Photo: Manika Batra(Source: ANI)

Manika Batra continued her red hot form in the ongoing Saudi Smash tournament defeating world number 14 Nina Mittelham to advance into the quarter-final of the tournament.

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): Star Indian paddler Manika Batra continued her brilliant form in the ongoing Saudi Smash tournament defeating world number 14 Nina Mittleham of Germany on Wednesday and stormed into the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Manika outplayer her German rival in three straight games 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) to cruise into round of 8.

Manika started dominantly in the first set and bagged it by 11-6 a a result. Nina tried to carve a comeback in the second set but Manika held her nevers and emerged triumphant in a close contest by 11-9. The Indian paddler continued her momentum and stepped into the Quarter-final of the competition.

This is Manika’s first-ever victory over Nina in four meetings between the two athletes. She will now square off against Hina Hayata of Japan for a berth in the semi-final. Earlier, Manika had registered a shock win against world number two Wang Manyu of China in the second round.

Sreeja Akula surpassed Manika recently to attain the status of being no.1 Indian female but the latter is all set to regain her place at the top following her stellar run in Jeddah. Manika remains the only India’s representative as all other doubles’ pairs including Harmeet Desai- Yashaswini Ghorpade, Ayhika Mukherjee-Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manav Thakkar-Manush have already exited and so the nation will hope that she will win the tournament.

Read More

  1. Sathiyan and Manika Lose In World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification
  2. World Table Tennis Championship: India women's team beat Spain by 3-2, enters Round of 32
  3. WTT Star Contender Goa: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath advance into pre-quarterfinal
Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

MANIKA BATRANINA MITTELHAMSAUDI SMASH 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.