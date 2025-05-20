ETV Bharat / sports

Europa League Final: Where To Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspurs Live Streaming In India?

Spain: English Premier League (EPL) giants Tottenham Hotspur will play against Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The fixture will be played in the early hours of Wednesday as both the sides will battle it out to clinch the trophy.

The UEFA Europa League is a second-tier annual football club competition. It is the second biggest tournament in European club football after the Champions League.

Tottenham secured a berth in the final with a 5-1 aggregate victory over FK Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals. United on the other hand, beat Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in their semi-final clash.

Spurs have been the winner of the Europa League, previously known as the UEFA Europa Cup in 1971-72 and 1983-84 seasons.

United have won the tournament in the 2016-17 season. The last time when they played in the final of the 2020-21 season, they conceded a defeat from Villareal 11-10 via penalties.

United are currently placed 16th in the points table while Spurs are one place below them. Winning the Europa League is the only way for both the teams to play top-tier European football next season as the winner of the tournament secures a direct birth in the next season of the Champions League.