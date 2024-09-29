Man United vs Tot Live Streaming: Where To Watch EPL Manchester United FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FC Match Live In India?

Manchester (England): The spirited Manchester United is all set to square off against top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next English Premier League (EPL) match on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
Manchester United faced a disappointing 1-1 draw against Dutch side FC Twente in the Europa League midweek. Christian Eriksen scored the Red Devils' solitary goal for the Man United. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur, convincingly defeated Qarabag 3-0 despite going down to 10 men in the Europa League clash.
Currently, Manchester United sits at 11th place while Tottenham is just above them at 10th, with both teams accumulating only seven points ahead of their clash at Old Trafford. United's situation worsened after a disappointing draw against Twente in the Europa League, while Spurs managed to relieve some pressure with a victory over Qarabag.
Hence, let's have look at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch the match, kickoff times and the latest lineup news.
Man United vs Tottenham Live Streaming Details
Man United vs Tottenham- What is the date for the Man United vs Tottenham match?
Man United vs Tottenham Premier League clash will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom and kicks off on Sunday, September 29 at 4:30 p.m. local time.
When will the Man United vs Tottenham match start?
Man United vs Tottenham Premier League clash will begin from on September 29 at 4:30 p.m. local time.
When will the Man United vs Tottenham match start in India?
Man United vs Tottenham Premier League clash will kick off on September 29 at 9:00 p.m. IST.
Where to Watch live stream of Man United vs Tottenham match in India?
The Man United vs Tottenham match will be live-streamed through the Disney+ Hotstar And Website as well as the Fancode App and website in India.
Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?
The live telecast of the match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be available on the Star Sports network.