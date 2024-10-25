Europa League: Manchester United Play 1-1 Draw With Fenerbahce; Jose Mourinho Sent Off

Istanbul (Turkey): The Red Devils were held to a third straight stalemate as they lost an early lead in the fixture and the match ended in a draw against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul. After being held to a draw by Twente and Porto, the team required a win in Turkiye to ease the pressure. Christen Eriksen provided the team with an early lead, but they were unable to hold on it.
Youssef En-Nesyri headed an equaliser in the second half to take Fenerbahce to five points across three Europa League matches.
From Manchester to Istanbul — and we heard you from the first minute to the last.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2024
We never take your support for granted ❤️#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/qjFhsEtovU
United started pretty well as Joshua Zirkzee provided an assist for Eriksen after 15 minutes and he smashed a goal into the back of the net. A few minutes later, Marcus Rashford was close to doubling lead of the Manchester United after cutting in from the left-hand side. Fenerbahce almost equalised in the 39th minute but Andre Onana saved an effort from En-Nesyri with a brilliant diving effort.
We're held to a draw in Istanbul.#MUFC || #UEL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2024
However, he found the back of the net four minutes later and struck the goal past Onana. Fenerbahce demanded a penalty after Manuel Ugarte collided with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jose Mourinho’s furious reaction got him a red card. Both the teams were unable to find a winner till the last minute and so the match ended in a draw.
United have been on a winless streak from six matches in the European competitions including four draws and two defeats. The team is going through a torrid form and they will aim to find the winning ways soon.
