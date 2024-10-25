ETV Bharat / sports

Europa League: Manchester United Play 1-1 Draw With Fenerbahce; Jose Mourinho Sent Off

Manchester United took an early lead in the Europa League fixture against Fenerbahce but the opposition equalised it later.

Europa League
File Photo: Manchester United (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Istanbul (Turkey): The Red Devils were held to a third straight stalemate as they lost an early lead in the fixture and the match ended in a draw against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul. After being held to a draw by Twente and Porto, the team required a win in Turkiye to ease the pressure. Christen Eriksen provided the team with an early lead, but they were unable to hold on it.

Youssef En-Nesyri headed an equaliser in the second half to take Fenerbahce to five points across three Europa League matches.

United started pretty well as Joshua Zirkzee provided an assist for Eriksen after 15 minutes and he smashed a goal into the back of the net. A few minutes later, Marcus Rashford was close to doubling lead of the Manchester United after cutting in from the left-hand side. Fenerbahce almost equalised in the 39th minute but Andre Onana saved an effort from En-Nesyri with a brilliant diving effort.

However, he found the back of the net four minutes later and struck the goal past Onana. Fenerbahce demanded a penalty after Manuel Ugarte collided with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jose Mourinho’s furious reaction got him a red card. Both the teams were unable to find a winner till the last minute and so the match ended in a draw.

United have been on a winless streak from six matches in the European competitions including four draws and two defeats. The team is going through a torrid form and they will aim to find the winning ways soon.

