Former Manchester City Captain And Manager Dies Aged 90

Tony Book, who joined Manchester City in 1966, helped them to win five major trophies.

Manchester City Legend
File Photo: Tony Book (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Former Manchester City skipper and manager Tony Book passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. English Premier League club Manchester City made the announcement on Tuesday. Book joined City in 1966 at the age of 31 and became the skipper the following year. He led the team to win five major titles which included the FA Cup, a League Cup, a First Division title and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

He retired from his professional career in 1974 and then had an impressive managerial spell from 1974 to 1979. He led them to League Cup victory in 1976 and helped them Division One runners-up finish in the next season.

“It is with huge sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of former Manchester City captain and manager Tony Book, aged 90,” City said in an official statement.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak emphasizes on the key role Book played in shaping Manchester City to its elevated status.

For nearly sixty years Tony helped to shape Manchester City. Not just in what he contributed as a player, captain and manager, but in the way he conducted himself,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

“His hopes and ambitions for his club were matched only by his incredible humility regarding his own significant achievements. He will forever be remembered by our supporters as a man who helped to lay the foundations upon which unprecedented success could be built.”

Book featured for Frome Town, Bath City, Toronto City, and Plymouth Argyle during his playing career. The flags at the Etihad Stadium were lowered to half-mast.

