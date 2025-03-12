ETV Bharat / sports

Manchester United To Leave Iconic Old Trafford Stadium After More Than 115 Years; Here’s Why

Manchester United have announced plans to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium, which will be built on the land surrounding Old Trafford.

Manchester United Club
File Photo: Old Trafford (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

Manchester: English Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed plans to build a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 seats. The team will move out of the Old Trafford instead of expanding the stadium. The club made an announcement for the same on Tuesday, revealing that the new stadium will be built on the land surrounding the venue.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s co-owner, said in the release.

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home."

Interestingly, the release didn’t mention how the club will fund the new stadium, with the costs expected to go over the £2 billion mark.

The plans to build a new stadium for the club come at a time when they are struggling financially. They recently announced job redundancies, and the latest round of layoffs is likely to claim around 200 jobs within the club.

United are also struggling in the field, and their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Arsenal. They are in the 14th position in the premier league.

Although United are way out of the Champions League spots, it can still qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season. The team is currently playing in the Europa League, and clinching the silverware will be their option to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester: English Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed plans to build a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 seats. The team will move out of the Old Trafford instead of expanding the stadium. The club made an announcement for the same on Tuesday, revealing that the new stadium will be built on the land surrounding the venue.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s co-owner, said in the release.

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home."

Interestingly, the release didn’t mention how the club will fund the new stadium, with the costs expected to go over the £2 billion mark.

The plans to build a new stadium for the club come at a time when they are struggling financially. They recently announced job redundancies, and the latest round of layoffs is likely to claim around 200 jobs within the club.

United are also struggling in the field, and their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Arsenal. They are in the 14th position in the premier league.

Although United are way out of the Champions League spots, it can still qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season. The team is currently playing in the Europa League, and clinching the silverware will be their option to qualify for the Champions League.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OLD TRAFFORDOLD TRAFFORD NEW STADIUMMANCHESTER UNITED NEW STADIUMMAN UNITED NEW STADIUM LOCATIONMAN UNITED LEAVING OLD TRAFFORD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.