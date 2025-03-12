Manchester United To Leave Iconic Old Trafford Stadium After More Than 115 Years; Here’s Why

Manchester: English Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed plans to build a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 seats. The team will move out of the Old Trafford instead of expanding the stadium. The club made an announcement for the same on Tuesday, revealing that the new stadium will be built on the land surrounding the venue.

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s co-owner, said in the release.

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home."

Interestingly, the release didn’t mention how the club will fund the new stadium, with the costs expected to go over the £2 billion mark.

The plans to build a new stadium for the club come at a time when they are struggling financially. They recently announced job redundancies, and the latest round of layoffs is likely to claim around 200 jobs within the club.

United are also struggling in the field, and their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Arsenal. They are in the 14th position in the premier league.

Although United are way out of the Champions League spots, it can still qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season. The team is currently playing in the Europa League, and clinching the silverware will be their option to qualify for the Champions League.