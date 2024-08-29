Your Son Has Not Become Politician, But... : Mamata Congratulates Amit Shah For Jay's ICC Chairman Appointment

Hyderabad: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah, father of the newly appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, with a cryptic social media post on her X handle.

The 35-year-old Jay Shah, the former Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, became the new ICC Chairman as he remained the sole applicant after New Zealand's Greg Barclay decided not to stand for the third term. With this appointment, Jay Shah became the youngest and fifth Indian to become the ICC Chairman after Sharad Pawar, Jagmohan Dalmiya, Shashank Manohar, and N. Srinivasan.

West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee's latest cryptic X post has sparked politically motivated discussions around Jay's appointment as the ICC chairman.

"Congratulations, Union Home Minister!! Your son has not become a politician, but has become the ICC Chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians'!! Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his most elevated achievement indeed! Kudos!" wrote Mamata on her X handle.

Jay Shah will take over the role from December 1 after Greg Barclay's tenure ends on November 30. In a statement released by BCCI after his appointment, Jay said, "While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. "We must see to it that cricketers are driven to a longer format and our efforts will be channelized towards this goal."

President Rohan Jaitely, son of late Arun Jaitley, is most likely to succeed Jay Shah as the BCCI Secretary when he will step down from the position. Shah has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) since January 2021.