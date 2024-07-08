ETV Bharat / sports

Maldives' Tourism Body Invites T20 World Champion Indian Cricket Team To Celebrate Trophy

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have sent an open invitation to the Board for Control of Cricket in India and Indian cricket team to celebrate their T20 World Cup triumph in Maldives and its marketing and public relations corporation.

Team India players during T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade (IANS)

Male (Malaysia): The T20 world champion Indian cricket team has been invited to celebrate its win in the Island country by the Malaysia tourism association and its marketing and public relations corporation.

The Rohit Sharma and his men's won the trophy in Barbados after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29. The received a grand welcome by crickets fans and enthuisats in both Delhi and Mumbai, which also played host to a victory parade.

"Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) in collaboration with the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) have jointly extended a special and open invitation to the Indian National Cricket Team," the two bodies said in a joint statement.

The CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC Ibrahim Shiuree and Secretary General of MATI Ahmed Nazeer asserted that they look forward to hosting the team, which returned to India on Thursday last week.

"We would be honoured to host you and ensure that your stay is filled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences," Shiuree and Nazeer said in in the joint statement.

They said the invitation also highlights the strong and long-standing cultural and sporting ties between the Maldives and India. "It would be an immense honour for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph," Shiuree further said. "We eagerly await the opportunity to host them, offering the perfect setting for them to create lasting memories of their victory celebration," he added.

The many players including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is currently on a break while Yashasvi Jailwal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have joined Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team, which is taking on Zimbabwe for the five-match seires.

