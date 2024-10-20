MLS 2024: Lionel Messi’s 11-Minute Hattrick Helps Inter Miami Break MLS Points Record

Florida (USA): Lionel Messi’s prolific hattrick in a span of 11 minutes helped his side Inter Miami secure a victory over the New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture. The team won the match by 6-2 and Inter Miami made a new MLS single-season points record.

Messi entered the match as a substitute in the 58th minute and had an immediate impact on the game. Miami were trailing by 0-2 after the first 39 minutes but the game turned on its head after that. After coming in the middle in the 58th minute, he first provided an assist for Benjamin Cremaschi’s goal. The 37-year-old then scored three goals in a row and helped the team secure a triumph.

With the victory, Miami (22-4-8, 74 points) overtook the previous highest points tally of 73 points by the New England Revolution in 2021. The victory meant that the Herons clinched the supporters’s shield as well and will now aim to win the MLS Cup.

Louis Suarez also played a key role in the win with two assists and two goals. The duo of Messi and Suarez finished their first season in the USA with 20 goals each. The Argentinian provided 16 assists in 19 matches while the Uruguayan provided nine assists in 27 matches.

Inter Miami dominated the possession throughout the match at 65.8% and also had more shots at the target as compared to the opposition.

Inter Miami will feature in the first play-off match on Friday against the winner of the Eastern Conference wild card match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United.