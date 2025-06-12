MLC 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Major League Cricket 2025 Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: The United States of America’s top-tier T20 tournament, Major League Cricket 2025, is all set to commence on Friday, June 13 with last season’s finalists, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns squaring off against each other at the Oakland Coliseum stadium in California. All MLC 2025 cricket matches will be available on live streaming in India.

A total of six teams will battle in the third edition of the MLC. The tournament has held official List-A status since the International Cricket Council (ICC) granted it recognition last year. The 2025 season is set to be the biggest yet, with MLC 2025 expanding to 34 games, including the playoffs. The marquee even featured 25 games last season, won by Steve Smith-led Washington Freedom. Washington Freedom defeated San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs in the final of the previous edition. MI New York were the champions in the inaugural season.

All six teams will play each other twice in a double round-robin format over 30 league stage matches. The top four teams in the standings from the league stage will progress to the playoffs. The top two teams will meet in Qualifier while the third and fourth-placed sides will square off in the Eliminator. The winner of the Qualifier advances directly to the final. The losing team from the Qualifier will then face the winning side from the Eliminator in the Challenger match for the second berth in the final.

The Oakland Coliseum, the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill are the three venues that will host the MLC 2025 matches. The playoff games will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium, with the final scheduled to be held on July 14.

Top T20 stars like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Trent Boult are all set to take part in the third MLC season.

Where to watch Major League Cricket 2025 live in India

Live streaming of Major League Cricket 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Details about the live telecast of MLC 2025, including TV channels, will be available on Star Sports Network.