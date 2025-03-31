'MS Dhoni Can’t Bat ...' : Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming

Guwahati: Mahendra Singh Dhoni can't bat ten overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy, and the former skipper decided on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming.

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 despite his side needing him to fire on all cylinders during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, Dhoni came out in the middle at number 7 with the side needing 54 off 25 balls. He managed just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of an exceptional bowling display from the bowlers.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay, but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year; he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs," he added. "He's never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in."

Rajasthan scored 79 for 1 in the powerplay compared to Chennai's 42/1 in reply. Fleming acknowledged that they lost the match in the powerplay. "If you analyse the game, it's probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs, and we were only able to manage early 40s," he said.

"So that's on the scoreboard the big difference, and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan, who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways."

Reflecting on the key moments, Fleming said, "I think (Riyan) Parag's catch was the turning point in the match. The Dube match-up was going our way, but he (Wanindu Hasaranga) had courage. You can't deny that, and he certainly gave the ball air."

"Sometimes you give the ball air and in this competition you can go the distance but he had the courage to do that and Gaikwad's wicket as well was very clever. So he held his nerve and had a good day.