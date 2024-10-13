ETV Bharat / sports

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach, Replaces Mark Boucher

Mahela Jayawardene has returned to Mumbai Indians as a head coach after two years as he replaced Mark Boucher at the helm.

Published : 1 hours ago

Mahela Jayawardene has returned to Mumbai Indians as a head coach after two years as he replaced Mark Boucher at the helm.
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have appointed Mahela Jayewardene as the Head Coach as the former Sri Lankan cricketer returned to the franchise after a two-year gap. Jayawardene was previously at the helm for the prolonged period of five years from 2017 to 2022.

In 2022, Jayawardene became the Global Head of Cricket and has managed the expansion of MI's global teams across different leagues, working with the coaching staff and delivering a trophy each - with MI (Women's Premier League), MI New York (Major League Cricket) and MI Emirates (International League T20).

While announcing Jayawardene's appointment, owner of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise, Akash Ambani said, "We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose.

"His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family," he added.

Speaking on his appointment, newly appointed head coach Jayawardene said, "My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to."

Under Boucher, Mumbai made the playoffs in IPL 2023, but in the next season they finished at the bottom of the points table under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, with just four wins in 14 games. Jayawardene's first task in his second stint as head coach will be to finalise Mumbai's retentions ahead of the deadline on October 31.

