Bizarre Run-out In MPL 2025! Stumps Shattered At One End, But Batter Dismissed At Other

Hyderabad: Cricket is always known for its unpredictability, but what unfolded in the Maharashtra Premier League on Sunday was beyond anticipation. The match between Raigad Royals and Puneri Bappa saw a weird run-out, one which defied logic, precision and the odds. The video of the same has gone viral.

The chaotic moment occurred during Raigad Royals’ chase of 203 runs. The team lost the wicket of Harsh Mogaveera in the first over and his dismissal was one of the most bizarre wickets on a cricket field.

The incident unfurled when Siddhesh Veer nudged a ball towards leg side and set off to take a run. Harsh, who was at the non-strikers’ end, responded initially, but both the batters soon aborted the run. However, it was pure chaos after that and a strange run-out was recorded.

The wicketkeeper chased the ball and fired a sharp throw at the batting end. The ball hit the stumps but the batter had already made it to the crease. In a surprising incident, the ball ricocheted towards the non-striker’s end and knocked over the stumps. The throw caught Harsh Mogaveera short of his crease.

The players were stunned to see such a mode of dismissal and the commentators were also in splits after the incident.

Puneri Bappa dominated the proceedings by posting a total of 202/4 while batting first and then bundling out the opposition on just a total of 103 runs. Nikit Dhumal picked a five-wicket haul while Yash Nahar scored 82 runs and Rushikesh Sonawane played a knock of 58 runs.