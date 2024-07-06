Maharashtra Lop Questions CM Shinde's Cash Reward For Indian Cricket Team

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday raised objections over the announcement of a substantial cash reward to the Indian cricket team by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that the prize money should have been better given to distressed farmers.

"In the last four months, 1,068 farmers have committed suicide. It would have been good had they given money to the distressed farmers. They gave such a huge sum to the Indian Cricket Team, what was the need?. Team India played for the country and not themselves, this is why the streets were flooded to welcome them," Wadettiwar told ANI.

Wadettiwar further said that Maharashtra is already under a debt of Rs 7.92 lakh crore and the future of youth and claimed that the law and order of the state have gone out of control.

"The future of youth is in danger, the farmers are in distress, and they are giving away huge sums of money. Maharashtra is already under a debt of Rs 7.92 lakh crore, and they are going to spend another Rs 1 lakh crore for the Ladli Bahan Yojana. The law and order of the state have gone out of control. The youth have been put at risk because of drugs. They are busy bringing in money and forming governments," added Wadettiwar.