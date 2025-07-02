Maharashtra | India's First Divyang Iron Man Niket Dalal Dies After Falling From Hotel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Niket Dalal, the first Divyang Iron Man, died after falling from the second floor of a hotel here.

Niket, who was just 43-years-old, died on Tuesday. He had completed the difficult events of swimming, cycling and running in the Iron Man competition held in Dubai in 2020. Niketan clocked a time of seven hours and 44 minutes to complete the Dubai Iron Man competition. He became the first Divyang player in India and the fifth player in the world to complete the 'Iron Man' competition.

Sources he was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was the son of former Deputy Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Lata Dalal.

Sources further said Niket stayed in the Khadkeshwar area with his family. "On Monday, a fire broke out in his house. In it, all the household belongings were burnt to ashes. Water was used to extinguish the fire. The entire house was flooded. Due to this, it was not possible to live there. All the family members went to stay with relatives. However, Niket went to stay at the nearby hotel," sources added.

According to sources, he fell from the hotel at around 8.30 am and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. One of his eyes was damaged after a spoke got stuck while cycling.