Maharashtra Govt Approves Ramakant Achrekar Memorial At Shivaji Park; Tendulkar Lauds It

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Late Ramakant Achrekar, the coach of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had a special bond with Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai.

It was the Shivaji Park where Achrekar imparted his first cricketing lessons not only to Tendulkar but to several other players like Pravin Amre, Vinod Kambli, and Chandrakant Pandit, who went on to play for India.

Now the Maharashtra government has given approval for a memorial to be built in the memory of the Dronacharya Award-winning coach.

The Malvan-born Achrekar, one of the finest coaches, passed away in Mumbai on January 2, 2019.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the Urban Development Department, the state government has approved a 6 by 6 by 6 memorial for Ramakant Achrekar at the Gate Number 5 of Shivaji Park. The recommendation to build the memorial was made by a committee headed by the Mumbai Guardian Minister.

The GR also stated that it would be the responsibility of the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to complete the construction of the memorial on time. It also stated that while approving the design of the memorial, no trees should be cut and if needed then the permission of the concerned authority must be taken.

The GR also made it clear that it will be the responsibility of the B V Kamath Memorial Club to maintain the statue and no separate funds will be provided by the Maharashtra government for it. Sunil Ramachandran, Assistant Secretary, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, told ETV Bharat, that it was the wish of Achrekar Sir's students to have a memorial dedicated to him at Shivaji Park, where he spent his life.

"It was also my wish and I'm happy that the Maharashtra government has given an approval. We were helped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for this memorial," added Ramachandran.

According to Ramachandran, the memorial will have two bats, a ball and Achrekar Sir's iconic cap.

"We are trying that one of the bats has the signature of all 13 India players, who were trained by Achrekar Sir. Our endeavour is to complete the memorial by December this year," added Ramachandran.

Expressing delight at the decision, Ramakant Achrekar's daughter Vishakha Achrekar-Dalvi, told ETV Bharat, "We were all waiting for this. My father spent his entire life at Shivaji Park and he used to go to the Maidan (Park) at 4 AM. He only knew the art of giving and dedicated his entire life to cricket."

Sachin Tendulkar also remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's impact on his life. He spoke on behalf of the latter's all students and noted, "I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi."

"Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students. His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for," wrote Sachin on his X post.