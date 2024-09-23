Maharashtra Government Approves Plot for Ajinkya Rahane's Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a plot for Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to start a cricket academy here.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held here. The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a statement posted on its official X handle stated, "The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a plot for a sports academy of cricketer academy of Ajinkya Rahane at Bandra."

The plot was originally allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for setting up an indoor training academy but the cricketer could not utilise it for more than 30 years.

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal by the Revenue Department to hand over the land parcel to cricketer Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane on a 30-year lease to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities, an official said. A Cabinet note stated that the plot was earlier allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to develop an indoor cricket training academy. The government reclaimed this plot due to the lack of development.

The government stated that the plot is in poor condition as slum dwellers have been using it for unwarranted work. A resolution to hand over the plot on lease to Rahane was passed by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), which was approved by the council of ministers.

The plot is located in the Bandra Reclamation area. Rahane, who has led India in the past, thanked the Maharashtra government. He asserted that the academy will empower young sportspersons with top-notch facilities.

In a post on X, Rahane, an elegant right-handed batter, said, "Thank you Hon'ble Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Ashish Shelar, Treasurer BCCI, for supporting my vision of a world-class cricket academy & sports facility in Mumbai."

"This academy will empower young sportspersons with top-notch facilities and guidance, fostering the next generation of champions in the city where my own cricketing journey began. Grateful for your encouragement and leadership inspiring a brighter future for Maharashtra," Rahane added.

Rahane, who stayed in Dombivali in the Thane district of Maharashtra, went on to play for India. A Test specialist, Rahane has also represented India in ODIs and T20s.