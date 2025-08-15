6 Five-wicket Hauls, 2066 Runs and 138 Wickets; Maharashtra Cricketer Passes Away At Age Of 83

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra cricketer Nicholas Saldanha passed away on Thursday, August 14, at the age of 83. His death has left the sports world in mourning. Although Saldanha did not get a chance to play a single international match for the Indian team, he dished out a notable performance in first-class cricket for Maharashtra.

2066 runs in first-class cricket

Nicolas Saldanha was known for his aggressive batting and excellent bowling. He scored a total of 2066 runs, including a century in 57 first-class matches for Maharashtra. His highest score was 142 runs. He scored at an average of 30.83 in first-class cricket and remained unbeaten on 9 occasions. Apart from this, he also took 42 wickets while fielding brilliantly.

138 wickets in bowling

Apart from his impressive batting resume, Nicholas Saldanha took a total of 138 wickets in 57 first-class matches. His best performance in an innings was 6 wickets for 41 runs. He also took a five-wicket haul on 6 occasions.

File Photo: Nicholas Saldanha (MCA)

Personal life

Nicholas Saldanha was born on 23 June 1942 in Nashik. He did not play first-class cricket for any state other than Maharashtra in his entire career. He single-handedly led the Maharashtra team to victory on several occasions and was famous for his googlies.

Statement from MCA

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has described Nicholas Saldanha as one of its best players. The Maharashtra Cricket Association said in a statement, "Nicholas was a dedicated and talented cricketer who made a significant contribution to the game in Maharashtra. He was known for his impressive all-round performance and sportsmanship."

Saldanha was one of the best all-rounders of his time. He played a crucial role for the team in both bowling and batting.