Maharashtra Cricket Will Continue To Soar To New Heights: Shubhangi Kulkarni

Pune: Former India cricketer Shubhangi Kulkarni expressed confidence that Maharashtra cricket will continue to soar to new heights.

Upon receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), Shubhangi, who played 19 Women's Tests and 27 WODIs, said, "It is an extremely proud moment for me to receive this award. MCA, through tournaments like the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) and WMPL, has provided platforms for players from smaller towns and rural areas. Especially for women's cricket, MCA's efforts have been remarkable, and I am confident that Maharashtra cricket will continue to soar to new heights."

Kulkarni is an Arjuna awardee and a member of the BCCI Apex Council currently. Pune-based Kulkarni was honoured for her outstanding contributions to the game of cricket.

The MCA hosted the 'MahaVandan MCA Awards 2025' ceremony on Sunday. The event honoured the immense contributions of players, coaches, fitness trainers, support staff, MPL and WMPL team owners.

To strengthen infrastructure and facilities at the district level and to encourage budding talent from rural areas, MCA announced financial assistance of Rs 75 lakh each to six district cricket associations. It was also announced that similar support will be extended to all district associations in the future.

Former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who recently joined the BJP, was honoured with the 'MCA Legendary Cricketer Award' for his remarkable contribution to Maharashtra and Indian cricket.

MCA President Rohit Pawar announced the establishment of the Maharashtra Cricket Association‘s own academy, modelled on the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The new academy will be named the ’Ajay Shirke - Maharashtra Cricket Academy’, and regional centres are also planned for the near future.

Rohit Pawar said, "The MCA remains committed to the development of grassroots cricket. The announcement of our very own cricket academy is a major step in this direction. We are proud to honour Shubhangi Kulkarni with the Lifetime Achievement Award today. MCA will continue to strive to take Maharashtra cricket to greater heights."