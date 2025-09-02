Scindia Family’s Legacy In Madhya Pradesh Cricket: A Story Of Dominance For 15 Years

Hyderabad: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, was unanimously elected as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Monday. At the age of 29, he became the youngest president of MPCA. The announcement was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of MPCA on Tuesday. In a meeting held by Jyotiraditya Scindia himself, the entire executive committee was also appointed. With the appointment of Mahanaryaman, he continued the legacy of Scindia familly who have dominated the administrative role in the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

The executive committee will comprise Sudhir Asnani (Secretary), Arundhati Kirkire (Joint Secretary), Vineet Sethia (Vice President) and Sanjeev Dua (Treasurer). Sandhya Agarwal, Prasoon Kanmardikar, Rajeev Risodkar and Brajesh Rana form the managing committee.

Who Is Mahanaryaman Scindia?

Mahanaryaman has been actively involved in the cricket administration in the last three years. He was appointed as the vice-president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) in 2022 and also became a lifetime member of MPCA. He also works as the president of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL), which commenced in Gwalior in 2024.

File Photo: Mahanaryaman Scindia (ETV Bharat)

With his appointment as the youngest MPCA President, the legacy of the Scindia family, who have held authoritative positions, continues. Mahanaryaman’s late grandfather, Madhavrao Scindia, and his father, Jyotiraditya Scindia, both have worked as the MPCA presidents.

What did Mahanaryaman Scindia say after the appointment?

After being elected as the President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Mahanaryaman Scindia thanked all the members and the outgoing office bearers and thanked all the members. He said that this is an emotional moment for him as he is taking on the responsibility as president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association after my grandfather, Madhavrao Scindia and father Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said that the last six years have been memorable for the MPCA as the state team won the Ranji Trophy, Women's Trophy and also made a museum. Cricket will be promoted just like before. He said that his priority will be to provide the platform of MPCA to the players who shine at the rural, district and division level so that they can progress.

He also added that soon after the Women's World Cup, IPL matches will also be held here. Also, the talents in the state will be identified through scouting and they will be given quality training by the MPCA.

Family legacy runs in MPCA

The influence of Scindia’s family in Madhya Pradesh cricket runs deep. Mahanaryaman’s grandfather, Madhavrao Scindia, served as the MPCA president from 1982 to 2001. Notably, he was the BCCI President from 1990 to 1993. Jyotiraditya Scindia was at the helm of things in the MPCA from 2004 to 2019.

The most notable challenge Scindia faced in the MPCA elections was from the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. In 2010, Jyotiraditya beat Vijayvargiya by 70 votes in a fierce contest. In 2012, his panel won in a decisive contest, with none of Vijayvargiya’s panel members securing a position.