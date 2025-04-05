Magnus Carlsen Vs The World: 1 Lakh Players Take On Chess Champion In Largest-Ever Online Game

Hyderabad: World No.1 chess player Magnus Carlsen is currently pitted against 1,00,000 players at the same time. These participants are up against the 34-year-old on Thursday in the match, which got underway on Thursday on Chess.com.

The contest has already broken the record for the largest online chess match ever. However, it is not the first occasion when a chess GrandMaster is playing against the whole world. Earlier, former champions Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand were also part of similar matches.

The Kasparov vs The World match in 1999 witnessed the Russian Grandmaster competing against 50,000 players. Five-time World Champion Vishwanathan Anand was up against 70,000 players on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kasparov’s fixture. Both the GMs won their respective matches.

How Magnus vs The World Contest Unique?

A few things make the Magnus vs The World match different. While Kasparov and Anand were part of the traditional classical matches, Carlsen is playing against the world in a Freestyle Chess match. In Freestyle Chess, the back positions of the pieces are randomised.

Also, the match will go on for a long time as it's a chess match that will require voting. Carlsen will be playing with white pieces while the Chess.com community will be playing together as black. Every move of the community will be decided via voting as each team will have 24 hours to make a move.

The world team is also getting coaching from some of the world-class chess players, including WGM Dina Belenkaya, NM Dane Mattson, IM David Martinez, IM David Pruess and GM Benjamin Bok.

“It’s incredible to see 100,000 chess players have the opportunity to compete against the greatest chess player of all time—passionately debating moves and ideas, strategizing, and trying to guess what Magnus will play next,” Sam Copeland, Chess.com’s Head of Community, said.

“We are also excited to see this battle take place in Freestyle Chess, a format which allows for the greatest freedom and creativity for the players and a format for which Magnus has long advocated. This is a great moment and milestone for the chess world, and we look forward to a fun and exciting game.”