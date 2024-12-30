Magnus Carlsen Returns To World Blitz Championship And Vows To Play In Jeans

Hyderabad: Top-ranked grandmaster Magnus Carlsen from the USA confirmed his return to the World Blitz Championship on Monday. This announcement came after FIDE agreed to relax the dress code that had previously resulted in him being fined and excluded from a late-round game in another tournament for refusing to change out of his jeans.

Reflecting on the controversy, International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich said on Sunday that tournament officials would now consider allowing "appropriate jeans" paired with a jacket and other "elegant minor deviations" from the dress code.

Dvorkovich acknowledged that Carlsen's decision ultimately led to his withdrawal from the tournament on Friday. He emphasized the necessity for further discussions to ensure that FIDE's rules and their implementation adapt to the evolving nature of chess as both a global and accessible sport.

Meanwhile, Carlsen posted a video on his social media handle and announced that he would compete-and wear jeans-at the World Blitz Championship starting Monday. "I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side," the 34-year-old Norwegian grandmaster said.

"I believe we all want the same thing," he stated in a video shared on the Take Take Take chess app's YouTube channel. "We want players to feel comfortable while also appearing reasonably presentable."

The dispute exactly started on Friday when Carlsen wore jeans and a sport coat to the Rapid World Championship. Following the incident, FIDE stated that rules prohibit jeans at such tournaments and that players are accommodated nearby to facilitate outfit changes if needed.

An official fined Carlsen $200 and asked him to change his pants, but he refused and pulled his name out from the ninth-round game. FIDE also noted that earlier in the day, another grandmaster, Ian Nepomniachtchi, had been fined for wearing sports shoes, but he complied with the rules, changed, and continued playing.