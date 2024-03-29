Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu Advances to Quarters; Tanisha-Ashwini, Sumeeth-Sikki Pairs Secure Win

Madrid: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Madrid Spain Masters as she advanced to the quarterfinals with a comfortable straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun here on Thursday.

Sindhu was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, ranked 63rd in the world, as the Indian won 21-14 21-12 in 36 minutes. The former world champion, who finished runner-up in the last edition, will take on either sixth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand or Japan's Natsuki Nidaira.

India's MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also had a good day in office as they entered the men's doubles quarterfinal with a 21-17 21-19 win over Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley. The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also entered the quaretrfinals with a 22-20 21-18 win over USA's Presley Smith and Allison Lee.

World no. 20 pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded third, made it to the last eight after notching up a 21-14 21-8 win over Tiffany Ho and Gronya Somerville of Australia in women's doubles. Krishna Prasad Garage and Sai Pratheek K, however, were left heartbroken after losing 16-21 21-15 16-21 to Popov brothers -- Christo and Toma Junior -- in another men's doubles match.

In the opening game, Sindhu was 3-0 up initially but then entered a phase where she often found the net or went long, while her rival produced some precise returns to grab a 7-6 lead. The Indian, however, produced a better show after resumption, taking a 18-12 cushion with Yu-Hsun making errors. She soon grabbed eight game points, wasted two of them before sealing the opening game with her trademark smash.

After the change of sides, Yu-Hsun struggled to control the shuttle as her lifts repeatedly went long. The Taiwanese shuttler tried to use her drops and placements but she didn't have power in her smashes.

The result was that Sindhu quietly waited for her opponent to commit errors. Soon she had a five-point advantage at the break. Every time Yu-Hsun tried to extend the rallies, she ended up with unforced errors. Soon a smash handed another eight match points to Sindhu and she wrapped it up when her opponent sprayed into net again.

With top seed Carolina Marin of Spain pulling out of the tournament after her title-winning run at the All England Championships and Swiss Open in the last two weeks, Sindhu is now the favourite to claim the crown and end a long wait. Sindhu won her last BWF tour title at the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost their respective men's singles matches on Wednesday night.