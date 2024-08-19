MADNESS Top Level: Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With His Sister

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team's newly appointed T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a video featuring his sister Dinal Yadav on his Instagram Story on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Suryakumar congratulated his sister on a happy Raksha Bandhan through his another funny social media posts. He can be seen giving a high-five to Dinal with both having a huge grin on their faces.

"Happy Rakshabandhan MADNESS top level," wrote Surya.

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story (Screengrab of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story)

The 34-year-old's sister works in The Estée Lauder Companies, an American multinational cosmetics company, as a visual merchandising planner. She has a Master's degree in fashion business from Pearl Academy in Mumbai.

Dinal also shared a picture with his brother on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Rakhi bhaiya. Let the joy of togetherness be as consistent as our silent love. Always remain the achaar to our Khichdi recipe."

On the cricketing front, the explosive right-hand batter-led his side registered a clean sweep over the hosts Sri Lanka, clinching the series 3-0 successfully. The stylish batter amassed 92 runs across three innings and was adjudged the Player of the Series propelled him to equal former India captain Virat Kohli's record for winning 16 awards.

Surya is currently part of the Mumbai squad of the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament. However, he will soon join the India C squad before the commencement of the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024, starting on September 5.