ETV Bharat / sports

MADNESS Top Level: Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With His Sister

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav congratulated his sister Dinal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 through another fascinating Instagram story on Monday. Surya's sister also posted their picture together on her Instagram feed, wishing her brother the same.

Star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav congratulated his sister Dinal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 through another fascinating Instagram story on Monday. Surya's sister also posted their picture together on her Instagram feed, wishing her brother the same.
Suryakumar Yadav (IANS)

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team's newly appointed T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a video featuring his sister Dinal Yadav on his Instagram Story on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Suryakumar congratulated his sister on a happy Raksha Bandhan through his another funny social media posts. He can be seen giving a high-five to Dinal with both having a huge grin on their faces.

"Happy Rakshabandhan MADNESS top level," wrote Surya.

Star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav congratulated his sister Dinal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 through another fascinating Instagram story on Monday. Surya's sister also posted their picture together on her Instagram feed, wishing her brother the same.
Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story (Screengrab of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story)

The 34-year-old's sister works in The Estée Lauder Companies, an American multinational cosmetics company, as a visual merchandising planner. She has a Master's degree in fashion business from Pearl Academy in Mumbai.

Dinal also shared a picture with his brother on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Rakhi bhaiya. Let the joy of togetherness be as consistent as our silent love. Always remain the achaar to our Khichdi recipe."

On the cricketing front, the explosive right-hand batter-led his side registered a clean sweep over the hosts Sri Lanka, clinching the series 3-0 successfully. The stylish batter amassed 92 runs across three innings and was adjudged the Player of the Series propelled him to equal former India captain Virat Kohli's record for winning 16 awards.

Surya is currently part of the Mumbai squad of the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament. However, he will soon join the India C squad before the commencement of the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024, starting on September 5.

Read More

  1. My Statement Has Been Misinterpreted, Sourav Ganguly Clarifies On RG Kar Rape And Murder Comment

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team's newly appointed T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a video featuring his sister Dinal Yadav on his Instagram Story on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Suryakumar congratulated his sister on a happy Raksha Bandhan through his another funny social media posts. He can be seen giving a high-five to Dinal with both having a huge grin on their faces.

"Happy Rakshabandhan MADNESS top level," wrote Surya.

Star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav congratulated his sister Dinal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 through another fascinating Instagram story on Monday. Surya's sister also posted their picture together on her Instagram feed, wishing her brother the same.
Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story (Screengrab of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story)

The 34-year-old's sister works in The Estée Lauder Companies, an American multinational cosmetics company, as a visual merchandising planner. She has a Master's degree in fashion business from Pearl Academy in Mumbai.

Dinal also shared a picture with his brother on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Rakhi bhaiya. Let the joy of togetherness be as consistent as our silent love. Always remain the achaar to our Khichdi recipe."

On the cricketing front, the explosive right-hand batter-led his side registered a clean sweep over the hosts Sri Lanka, clinching the series 3-0 successfully. The stylish batter amassed 92 runs across three innings and was adjudged the Player of the Series propelled him to equal former India captain Virat Kohli's record for winning 16 awards.

Surya is currently part of the Mumbai squad of the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament. However, he will soon join the India C squad before the commencement of the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024, starting on September 5.

Read More

  1. My Statement Has Been Misinterpreted, Sourav Ganguly Clarifies On RG Kar Rape And Murder Comment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURYAKUMAR YADAV SISTER DINALRAKSHABANDHAN 2024SURYAKUMAR YADAV BUCHI BABU TROPHYDULEEP TROPHY SURYAKUMAR YADAVSURYAKUMAR YADAV RAKSHABANDHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.