Melbourne: Australian Open gets new champion after America's Madison Keys overcame the world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's challenge in the final and clinched her first-ever Grand Slam at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Madison Keys beat Keys by 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Keys fulfilled her Grand Slam dream as she became the first player to deny the world’s top two-ranked women at a major since Svetlana Kuznetsova at Roland Garros 2009 and the first at the Australian Open since Serena Williams in 2005.

Keys, the US Open 2017 runner-up, is the first woman seeded 19th to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. In the process, she equalled AO 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki as the player with the most appearances at the AO (11) before reaching her first final.

Keys, who turns 30 in a little over three weeks, is the fourth-oldest first-time major champion behind Flavia Pennetta, who was 33 when she earned the 2015 US Open crown, Ann Jones, who was 30 when she won Wimbledon in 1969, and Francesca Schiavone, who was almost 30 when she won Roland Garros in 2010.

Only two players have required more appearances to win their maiden Grand Slam singles title during the Open Era than Keys. They are Flavia Pennetta (49) and Marion Bartoli (47). This was the 46th Grand Slam appearance of Keys' career, and only her second ever major final don't forget - eight years after her first.

Keys' journey in the ongoing competition has nothing short of resilience and sheer determination. She has been able to create some big upsets along her way to the final, starting with Elena Rybakina in the 4th round, followed by Elina Svitolina in the 3rd, before she pulled off a stunning performance to defeat the second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the semi-final. The American was a set down against Swiatek before emerging triumphant in the match 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.