Lungisani Ngidi Ruled Out; Dehli Capitals Name Jake Fraser-McGurk as Replacement

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Lungisani Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League due to an injury. Delhi Capitals have picked all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement for the injured Ngidi.

The 17th season of the IPL commences from March 22 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, with a game involving defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) named all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL stated in a media statement issued on Friday.

Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2024 due to injury, the statement added.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. McGurk has played two ODIs for Australia. He joins DC for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac.

DC will also be missing the services of England batter Harry Brook, who was bought in the IPL 2024 auction for 4 crores. Brook decided to withdraw from the tournament to mourn his grandmother's death and be with his family. DC are yet to name a replacement for Brook..

The franchise will be full of joy ahead of the forthcoming tournament as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) gave clearance to star batter Rishabh Pant to feature in the tournament for Delhi Capitals who are eyeing their maiden title after two back-to-back unforgettable seasons.