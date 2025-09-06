Luis Suarez Slapped With Six-Game Ban After His Antics In Leagues Cup Final

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: Luis Suarez often finds himself in the midst of controversy due to his antics. Three times he has been suspended for biting opponents in the club football, and once he was suspended for racial abuse. The Urgugayan striker is facing a suspension once again, and this time it is in the USA, where he came up with poor behaviour on the football field. The Inter Miami forward has been handed a 6-game Leagues Cup ban for spitting at a staff member after the final of the tournament against Seattle Sounders last week.

The incident unfolded after the conclusion of the final played on September 1, as both teams got into a scuffle. Players from both sides were seen riled up, and Suarez spat on one of the coaches while Sergio Busquets threw a punch at the opposition players.

The Leagues Cup handed Busquests a suspension for two matches and a ban of three matches on Miami defender Tomas Aviles for his aggressive behaviour. Sounders assistant coach Steven Lenhart was penalised with a five-game suspension for his violent conduct on the field.

Apology from Luis Suarez