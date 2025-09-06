Luis Suarez Slapped With Six-Game Ban After His Antics In Leagues Cup Final

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez has been handed a six-match ban for spitting on the opposition staff member in the Leagues Cup.
Hyderabad: Luis Suarez often finds himself in the midst of controversy due to his antics. Three times he has been suspended for biting opponents in the club football, and once he was suspended for racial abuse. The Urgugayan striker is facing a suspension once again, and this time it is in the USA, where he came up with poor behaviour on the football field. The Inter Miami forward has been handed a 6-game Leagues Cup ban for spitting at a staff member after the final of the tournament against Seattle Sounders last week.
The incident unfolded after the conclusion of the final played on September 1, as both teams got into a scuffle. Players from both sides were seen riled up, and Suarez spat on one of the coaches while Sergio Busquets threw a punch at the opposition players.
The Leagues Cup handed Busquests a suspension for two matches and a ban of three matches on Miami defender Tomas Aviles for his aggressive behaviour. Sounders assistant coach Steven Lenhart was penalised with a five-game suspension for his violent conduct on the field.
Apology from Luis Suarez
The suspensions are handed down only for future participation in the League Cup matches.
Suarez had apologised for his behaviour after the match on social media.
"It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended, things happened that shouldn't have happened, but that doesn't justify my reaction," he wrote on his social media handle.
"I made a mistake and sincerely apologise. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this.”
"I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognise and apologise to everyone who felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead, and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all."
Suarez has scored six goals and provided 10 assists from 22 MLS matches this season. He has added three goals and three assists in six League Cup matches.