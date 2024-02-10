Lucknow Super Giants Replace Shamar Joseph with Mark Wood

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have added Sharmar Joesph to the squad replacing England pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Caribbean pacer was impressive recently in the two-match Test series against Australia picking 13 wickets from four innings with an average of 17.30. He played a pivotal role for West Indies in their victory in the second Test taking seven scalps in the second innings of the fixture. His brilliant spell played a pivotal role in helping the visitors ink a win.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as a replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," an official release revealed.

Born in Barcara, a tiny community in Guyana Joseph picked up a five-for in his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide. Also, he grabbed the limelight in the game for dismissing Steve Smith on the first delivery of his Test career.

LSG had signed Wood in the auction before the 2022 season for INR 7.5 Crores. However, he missed the season because of an elbow injury. In IPL 2023, Wood appeared in four matches and scalped 11 wickets at an average of 11.82.