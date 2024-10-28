IPL 2025 Retentions: Pooran, Mayank Yadav And Ravi Bishnoi To Be Retained By Lucknow Super Giants

Hyderabad: As the IPL 2025 retentions are looming ahead, the franchises are gearing up to come up with solid strategies at the auction table. The trio of Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav And Ravi Bishnoi will be retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming season.KL Rahul, who captained the franchise last season, is unlikely to be retained so the team can have one right-to-match card.

Pooran is likely to be the top retention for the franchise followed by Mayank and Bishnoi. In 2024, Pooran was the second-highest run-scorer for the team and he was also the interim captain for the team after Rahul was out of the team due to a niggle.

Caribbean power-hitter Nicholas Pooran was bought by the franchise ahead of the 2023 season for an amount of 16 Crore rupees. The left-handed batter has risen through the ranks and has played for multiple franchises including Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 29-year-old has scored 2195 runs with a strike rate of 138.39 and has been a consistent performer for his national side in recent times.

Mayank grabbed the limelight by bowling 150-plus kph deliveries in the IPL 2024 with ease. He managed to play just four matches in the season due to a side strain but left an immediate impact and the selectors added him to the list of players with fast-bowling contracts. Mayank has played only seven T20s so far but the team will retain him as he is one of the rare breed of fast bowlers who can consistently bowl at a quick pace.

Bishnoi has been with LSG since IPL 2022 as they retained him as an uncapped player. In 2022, Bishnoi picked 13 wickets at an economy of 8.44. Last season, he picked only 10 wickets from 14 matches at an economy of 8.77. Left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan was an impressive pacer for the team in the 2022 season but he hasn’t been able to perform with consistency in the last couple of seasons.