IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Handed One-Match Suspension After Ugly Spat With Abhishek Sharma

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants’ young gun Divesh Rathi has carved a series of aggressive wicket celebrations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. The leg-spinner added one more to his series of notebook celebrations in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after dismissing Abhishek Sharma, which led to a verbal spat between the two.

However, Digvesh has been handed a one-match suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his actions. He was fined 50 per cent of his match fees along with a one-match suspension for the third Level 1 breach in the tournament. Abhishek has also been docked 25 per cent of his match fee along with one demerit point for committing his first offence of the tournament.

"Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)," the IPL release stated.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.”

Rathi has accumulated five demerit points this season so far, as he pulled off some controversial wicket celebrations in multiple games. He will now miss LSG’s next clash versus the Gujarat Titans on May 22 in Ahmedabad. The latest incident added two demerit points to his tally, adding to the count of three accumulated earlier in the competition.

The drama started to unfold when Digvesh dismissed the SRH batter after he scored 59 from 20 balls. The aggressive celebration from Digvesh did not go down well with Abhishek, who reacted angrily, which resulted in a heated confrontation. Umpires and players from both teams intervened to calm the situation, but the duo were seen shaking hands post-match after BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla played the role of a mediator.