LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Head-To-Head, Squads, Probable Playing XII

Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians in match No. 16 of the IPL 2025 on Friday.

IPL 2025 match preview
File Photo: LSG vs MI (ETV Bharat)
Published : Apr 4, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

LSG started their campaign with a defeat against Delhi Capitals but bounced back with a victory in the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team then conceded a defeat against Punjab Kings and are currently placed at the seventh position in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.150. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been the top performers for the franchise this season so far scoring 189 and 124 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker for the franchise, taking six wickets.

MI have also managed to earn only one win from the three matches they have played so far. The team currently has two points in their kitty with a net run rate of +0.309. Suryakumar Yadav has been the team’s leading run-getter with 104 runs and a strike rate of 165.07. None in the bowling department has clicked to produce an effective performance.

Pitch Report

A black soil pitch is expected for the contest, with one of the sides ever shorter than the last fixture played at the venue. Five of the last six matches have been won by the chasing side, and the dew is unlikely to play any role in the match. Also, some assistance for the spinners will be expected from the surface.

Head to Head

LSG are leading the matchup between the two teams as they have beaten MI on five occasions while suffering a defeat. The last time these teams faced each other in Lucknow, they chased the target of 144 from MI.

Probable Squads

LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju

Here are the live streaming details of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 fixture

Where is the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match being played?

The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast LSG vs MI IPL 2025 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of the game.

Where to watch LSG vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming for free?

The live streaming of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Users with a Jio SIM can enjoy live streaming without any additional subscription costs.

