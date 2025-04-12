LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants Record Their Highest Run Chase At Home To Beat GT By 6 Wickets

Lucknow: In a nail-biting clash, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have registered their highest successful run chase at home courtesy of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran's fifties against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 wickets at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, April 13.

LSG chased down the target of 181 with three balls to spare with Aiden Markram (58) and Nicholas Pooran (61) hitting half centuries. Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 as LSG scored 186 for 4 in 19.3 overs.

The hosts didn't have their star opener as Mitchell Marsh was not available for this game. Rishabh Pant came out open and did a fine job in terms of not losing a wicket in the powerplay. Aiden Markram was the one who did the bulk of the scoring early on.

Prasidh Krishna threatened to get GT back in the game but Pooran just didn't let that happen. While he respected and even struggled against the pacer, he showed no mercy to the rest. A quick 58-run stand helped them get ahead of the game. GT made breakthroughs towards the end but LSG had this game in the bag and the closed it out nicely. Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni did showcase calmness and composure towards the end and finished the game.

This is the second-highest successful run-chase in all T20s at this venue, after RR’s 197 against the hosts last year.

Earlier, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan registered respective fifties, as the duo put up an opening stand of 120 runs in 12 overs to lay the foundation for a big total. Then, they started losing wickets when Avesh Khan dismissed Gill, followed by Sudharshan after Ravi Bishnoi struck twice in the very next over to apply brakes on the run rate.

What once seemed to be a sure shot 200+ score for Gujarat was drastically reduced as the LSG bowlers did well to restrict the new batters on the crease. Shardul dismissed Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia off consecutive deliveries in the final over to restrict GT to 180/6.