LSG vs DC Live Streaming: Where To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the Match No.4 of the IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 LSG vs DC
File Photo: LSG vs DC (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Two teams - Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who finished in the bottom half of the points table will square off in the fourth match of the IPL 2025. Both teams won seven matches in the last season while conceding a defeat in seven fixtures as well. Both teams are heading into the contest with a new-look team after getting their picks in the IPL mega auction 2025.

Both the teams have some player unavailability going into the match. Harry Brook has pulled out of the tournament and so DC will miss his services. LSG are struggling with injuries to their Indian pacers and it is likely that they might miss Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Aakash Deep in the team’s season opener.

Both the teams have a quality batting unit but LSG will play with a slightly depleted bowling unit.

Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) amassed 272 runs at the venue last year which was an IPL record at the time. In all T20s played in Visakhapatnam, runs have been scored at 9.2 an over, which is the third-highest amongst all Indian venues after Hyderabad (9.7) and Bengaluru (9.2). Thus, a high-scoring contest can be expected at the venue.

Head to Head

Both the teams have played only five matches so far with Delhi Capitals winning a couple of fixtures and Lucknow Super Giants winning three matches.

Here are the details of when and where to watch LSG vs DC, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming

When will LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, March 24. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match be available?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

TAGGED:

