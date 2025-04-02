ETV Bharat / sports

‘Felt Like Punjab Curator made Lucknow Pitch’, LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Blames Lack Of Home Advantage

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan blamed the lack of home advantage for the loss against the Punjab Kings.

LSG Mentor
File Photo: Zaheer Khan (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan scrutinised the home pitch conditions after the team lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. After the defeat on Tuesday, LSG are in sixth position with just one win in three games and a negative net run rate. PBKS successfully hunted down a target of 172, as Prabhsimran Singh played an explosive knock of 69 runs from 34 deliveries.

However, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan has expressed his disappointment with the nature of the pitch and the curator not utilising home advantage.

"What was a little disappointing for me here, considering it's a home game, and you know, in IPL you've seen how teams have looked at taking a little bit of home advantage, you know. So yeah, from that point of view, you've seen the curator is not really thinking that it's a home game. You know, I think maybe it looked like, you know, it was Punjab curator out here."

Zaheer also stated that the loss disappoints local supporters.

"So, that's something which we'll figure out. It's a new setup also for me here. But I hope that this is the first and the last game when it comes to that, because you are disappointing the Lucknow fans as well. They've come up with so many expectations of winning the first home game here. As a team, we are confident, you know, we accept that we've lost the game, and we're going to do whatever it takes to make that impact in the home leg. We still have six more games to go here."

LSG will play their next match against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan scrutinised the home pitch conditions after the team lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. After the defeat on Tuesday, LSG are in sixth position with just one win in three games and a negative net run rate. PBKS successfully hunted down a target of 172, as Prabhsimran Singh played an explosive knock of 69 runs from 34 deliveries.

However, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan has expressed his disappointment with the nature of the pitch and the curator not utilising home advantage.

"What was a little disappointing for me here, considering it's a home game, and you know, in IPL you've seen how teams have looked at taking a little bit of home advantage, you know. So yeah, from that point of view, you've seen the curator is not really thinking that it's a home game. You know, I think maybe it looked like, you know, it was Punjab curator out here."

Zaheer also stated that the loss disappoints local supporters.

"So, that's something which we'll figure out. It's a new setup also for me here. But I hope that this is the first and the last game when it comes to that, because you are disappointing the Lucknow fans as well. They've come up with so many expectations of winning the first home game here. As a team, we are confident, you know, we accept that we've lost the game, and we're going to do whatever it takes to make that impact in the home leg. We still have six more games to go here."

LSG will play their next match against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB KINGSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSLSG VS PBKS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.