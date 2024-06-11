Looks Like Team India Vs India 11 At T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Imagine a T20 World Cup match where Team India goes head-to-head with a squad that seems like the "Rest of India." Meet the USA cricket team, a melting pot of cricketing talents with a desi twist. With players like Monank Patel (captain), Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Gajanand Singh (reserve), the USA lineup could easily be mistaken for an Indian XI.

The USA squad, captained by Monank Patel, is an eclectic mix of cricketers who've had their share of dreams and drama. Many of them had high hopes of donning the Indian jersey, played Ranji matches, led under-19 teams, and share friendships with fabled Indian players. Add a Pakistani with an enduring desire to defeat India, a West Indian who brings natural pace and bounce, and a Kiwi with an ice-cool approach, and you've got a team that's as diverse as it is determined.

Monank Patel, a stalwart for MI New York in the USA's Major Cricket League, has been a standout since his migration from Gujarat in 2016. Patel, who also played for the New Jersey Stallions in the Minor League Cricket, was instrumental in the USA's win over Pakistan with a personal score of 50.

"The team has come a long way. If we rewind three to four years, the MLC created a demand for cricket players in America. Players from cricket-playing nations saw this as a great opportunity to earn money and pursue their passion in the Big Apple," says former USA Cricket Board member Sushil Kumar Nadkarni.

He adds, "Harmeet, Unmukt (Chand), Milind – they all moved here to start a new life. The ICC's three-year cool-off rule made them eligible to play for the USA."

Nadkarni isn't surprised by the USA team's performance, though their level of success has exceeded his expectations. "They've played a lot of domestic cricket in India before moving here, and it shows," he says.

For many players in the USA team, facing India is an emotional homecoming. Saurabh Netravalkar, who once bowled to India skipper Rohit Sharma and is friends with Surya Kumar Yadav, says, "It will be a kind of homecoming for me and many others in my team. It's an opportunity that will be a lesson and an experience to savour forever."

Monank, Unmukt (not picked for this squad), and Harmeet have their own stories of not making it to India age-group teams or the Indian Premier League. Harmeet, for instance, led the Indian under-16 and 19 teams, was the youngest recipient of the prestigious Ramakant Achrekar Scholarship, trained under coaches like Padmakar Shivalkar and Pravin Amre, and took a seven-wicket haul in his first-class debut. Despite such potential, he moved to the USA after being overlooked for Team India.

Nitish Kumar, who hit the four that led to a super over against Pakistan, has played for both Canada and the USA. Born in India, he played in the U-19 Cricket World Cup for Canada before joining the USA team. Jessy Singh's journey is equally compelling: born in New York, he moved to Punjab at three and returned to the USA at thirteen. He now boasts a hat-trick in a fed game despite battling injuries.

Ali Khan from Pakistan, who regularly hits 140-plus in his run-up, is another key player. He came into the spotlight during the Caribbean Premier League and has since played in various leagues worldwide. Known for his bowling prowess, he has studied Indian batters closely.

Steven Taylor, the only home-grown American cricketer in the squad, has been a versatile player for the USA, excelling as a batter, bowler, and wicketkeeper. Born in the Caribbean and raised in Florida, he exemplifies the diverse backgrounds of the USA team.

Arian Jones, with a US passport, was controversially brought into the team by Canadian coach Pubudu. His match-winning performance against Canada in this World Cup further adds to the intriguing dynamics of the team.

As the USA team faces their dream opponents, they will bring a unique blend of emotions and skills to the pitch. "It will be a day to remember. How well we play will determine if we can make it a match to remember," Netravalkar says.

This match promises to be an exciting clash of cultures, dreams, and cricketing prowess, making it a significant encounter in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The diverse backgrounds and shared histories of the players will add a unique flavour to this high-stakes game, as both teams strive to leave a lasting impact on the marquee tournament.