When Even The Scoreboard Stopped Working: The Tale Of Longest Tennis Match Ever

The article revisits the longest-ever tennis match in the history of the sport in which even the scoreboard had a malfunction.
longest tennis match in history was played between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in the first round of 2010 Wimbledon (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 28 minutes ago

The 2010 Wimbledon first-round match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut became a legend in tennis history as it spanned over three days, from June 22 to June 24, 2024. This epic contest on Court No. 18 lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes, making it the longest match in tennis history.

The longest tennis match in history spanned 11 hours and 5 minutes, courtesy of America's Isner and French's Mahut's sheer perseverance and never say die attitude.

What made this match extraordinary wasn’t just the length, but the final set, which went on for a staggering 138 games. The match lasted five sets, with the fifth set reaching 138 points, as Wimbledon didn't have tiebreaks at that time, meaning the players had to continue until one won by two games.

The first day ended early due to darkness, and the second day was cut short when the scoreboard broke down. It was fixed by the third day, but the match was paused again when it got dark. On the third day, Isner won the final set after brutal rallies, 70-68, for a total of 980 points, including 711 in the fifth set. Both players were very tired, as the match was 4½ hours longer than any other match was played in the history of the sport.

The 2010 Wimbledon game between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut was more than just a skill contest; it highlighted the power of perseverance. It demonstrated that in tennis and life, the hardest challenges are usually overcome by those who don't give up. This game will always be a symbol of strength, resilience, and the determination to succeed despite difficulties.

However, the tired Isner suffered a defeat against Thiemo de Bakker, who he lost to in just 74 minutes, setting a new record for the shortest men's match in Wimbledon history.

Notably, Isner was also involved in the second longest tennis match as well which was stretched for 6 hours and 36 minutes, where he squared off against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in 2018 Wimbledon semifinals. The contest spanned 99 games and included three tiebreakers across five sets. The final set stretched on for almost three hours, setting a new record for the longest match on Centre Court.

Anderson emerged victorious over Isner with a score of 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 after 6 hours and 36 minutes.

