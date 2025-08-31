The Longest Boxing Match In History: A Bout That Lasted 110 Rounds

Hyderabad: Boxing is a combat sport, and combat sports are usually brutal and can lead to the participants sustaining a lot of damage. There were fewer safety regulations in place than we have now for combat sports, and the matches used to be much more violent. However, the aggression and the explosive nature of the sport were elevated to a never-before-seen level and the world witnessed a match that lasted for seven hours and 19 minutes as the bout was played for 110 rounds. Andy Bowen and Jack Burke were the two boxers who beat the hell out of each other.

Jack Burke vs Andy Bowen

Quickness was the forte of Burke’s boxing style, while short and stocky Bowen used his stamina to his advantage to outlast his opponents. Notably, Bowen was the World Lightweight Champion at the time.

Bowen was originally scheduled to compete with another opponent, but as he dropped out the fight, his trainer, Jack Burke, stepped in to take his place.

The two men were pitted against each other on April 6, 1893, in New Orleans. The match was declared a no-contest at first as neither of the fighters was knocked out, but it was later changed to a draw. The contest was so fierce that both fighters became too tired and dazed to leave the chair after throwing punches at each other for 110 rounds.

According to the media reports, Burke broke all the bones in each of his hands and was bedridden for six weeks after the match, but continued his boxing career.

A report in the New York Times on 8 April 1893 claimed that the match referee called it a draw, but both the fighters got their money, which makes it a draw.

Who is Jack Burke?

Jack Burke was born on January 1, 1869, in Chicago. He was 5ft 7 inches and emerged triumphant in five of his 12 contests, which included four knockouts. He passed away aged 44 at Muhlenburg Hospital in Pennsylvania in October 1913.

Who is Andy Bowen?

Andy Bowen, hailed from New Orleans. The fighter, born on May 3, 1867, debuted in 1887 and was undefeated during his first 14 bouts. Bowen won the world title in 1890 by beating Billy Myer at 133 lbs to take home $3,000 purse. However, just after four years of his infamous boxing match, he met his end during an 18-round fight against George Lavigne. Bowen hit his head badly on the wooden canvas and never regained consciousness.